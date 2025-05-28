Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster dies at 18

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 01: A general view of a Baylor Bears helmet during the National team practice for the Reese's Senior Bowl on February 1, 2024 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baylor defensive lineman Alex Foster has died. He was 18.

The school announced Foster’s passing on Wednesday. He redshirted during the 2024 season and was set to be a redshirt freshman in 2025.

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Alex Foster, a beloved teammate, friend, and a cherished part of the Baylor family," Baylor coach Dave Aranda and athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a joint statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Alex's family and all those who loved him. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith and the unwavering love of the Baylor community. Our immediate focus is on supporting Alex's family and his teammates through this devastating loss. Alex's memory will forever be a part of Baylor University."

Foster was a native of Mississippi and played at St. Joseph High School in Greenville, Mississippi. He was ranked as a three-star strongside defensive end by Rivals in the class of 2024 and signed with the Bears in February of that year.