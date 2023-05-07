Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State

Justin Fields has been an NFL quarterback for two seasons. Now he's a college graduate.

The Chicago Bears signal caller graduated Sunday from Ohio State with a degree in in consumer and family financial services. He showed up to the Buckeye Stadium he called home field for two seasons to receive his degree.

Chicago Bears QB (@ChicagoBears) and former Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields graduated today with his degree in consumer and family financial services #Buckeyes pic.twitter.com/ObtjrwmfLL — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) May 7, 2023

The Bears celebrated the achievement on social media.

Fields, 24, joined Ohio State in 2019 after a single season as a backup at Georgia. He started two seasons as Ohio State's quarterback and led the Buckeyes to the CFP semifinals as a sophomore and the national championship game as a junior in 2020. He left Ohio State the NFL after his junior season.

The Bears rewarded the decision by selecting him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft. He took over the starting job as a rookie and started 15 games in his second season, completing 60.4% of his passes for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added eight more touchdowns on the ground. His 1,143 rushing yards were the second-most all-time by a quarterback.

In the meantime, he kept working to finish his degree and was one of 191 student-athletes to graduate from Ohio State on Sunday.