Bengals QB Joe Burrow goes back to locker room after grabbing his wrist in pain

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

Usually when a quarterback goes down with an injury, the reason why is obvious.

It's rare to see a non-contact injury to a quarterback's hand or wrist.

When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a touchdown in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, he immediately grabbed his right arm in pain. He wasn't hit on the play. But he grabbed his arm near the wrist and clearly was hurting. He went to the medical tent right after coming off the field.

While the Ravens had the ball, the broadcast showed Burrow trying to throw on the sideline but he could not grip the ball and went right back to the locker room.

On the Amazon Prime Video the broadcast team referenced a social media video of Burrow getting off the team bus with some kind of brace on his right hand.

Joe Burrow was in some pain following that TD pass to Joe Mixon.



He didn’t get hit or anything, but was flexing his throwing hand. pic.twitter.com/nEinSjLU7I — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) November 17, 2023

Earlier in the drive, Burrow was taken to the ground by Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney and his hand was jammed into the turf.

Jake Browning took over for Burrow on the Bengals' next drive. He had thrown just one NFL pass before Thursday night.

Burrow played through a calf injury in the early part of the season, though his performance was clearly affected. This time, he couldn't even throw the ball on the sideline and had to go back to the locker room in the middle of a huge game against the Ravens.