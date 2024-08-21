Bennifer on-screen: How to watch all of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's movies (and music videos)

In case you hadn't heard, Bennifer broke up. That's right, our favorite story of rekindled celebrity love has unfortunately come to a tragic conclusion. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on set of the film Gigli in 2002. Their relationship set the tabloids ablaze — inspiring J.Lo's music video for her song "Jenny from the Block" — and soon the couple was very publicly engaged. But just days before they were set to walk down the aisle, the couple called it quits. Then, 20 years and several marriages later, Ben and J.Lo found their way back to each other, resulting in a second wave of movie, music video and even commercial content capturing their relationship. I'm sure you don't need to read the full Bennifer timeline again, or the Bennifer 2.0 recap, but if you're curious to see how their relationship played out on-screen, we've got you covered.

From the flop-ulous Gigli to The Greatest Love Story Never Told, here's how to watch all of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's movies, music videos and commercials.

Gigli (2003)

Panned so severely that Wikipedia calls it "a critical and commercial flop, considered one of the worst films of all time," Gigli was the start of it all for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The pair play two low-level mobsters tasked with holding a prosecutor's little brother hostage. Despite the bleak-sounding plot, the movie is a rom-com, so of course get to watch the burgeoning celeb couple fall in love on screen. You can stream Gigli free on Amazon Prime Video (for 11 more days!).

'Jenny from the Block' music video (2002)

After filming on Gigli was over, but before its release, Ben and Jen made headlines and then poked fun at headlines in the music video for J.Lo's song "Jenny from the Block," which features some real iconic 2000s moments.

Jersey Girl (2004)

Directed by Kevin Smith, who has claimed responsibility for coining the famous couple name "Bennifer," Ben and Jen play an expectant couple navigating some bumps in their relationship as the pregnancy progresses. Warning that the movie takes quite a turn and J.Lo isn't in this comedy for long, but it does feature Ben at his grumpiest (best). You can watch Jersey Girlfree on Pluto TV.

‘Marry Me’ music video (2022)

While we don’t really see his face, Ben Affleck is heavily featured in the music video for "Marry Me (Ballad)" both in front of and (implied) behind the camera. Fair warning for Bennifer fans, it might sting to watch the super intimate montage of their love and J.Lo’s happiness this soon after the divorce announcement…

Dunkin' Drive-Thru commercial (2023)

Good for a quick laugh, this 2023 Super Bowl commercial definitely had Bennifer fans kicking their feet (and probably craving some iced coffee).

This is Me ... Now (the movie, 2024)

This movie, there are almost no words… almost. Featuring cameos from Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Neil Degrasse Tyson and, yes, Ben Affleck, this absolute fever dream of a film brings J.Lo's most-recent album to life, to tell her story. You really just have to watch it.

The Greatest Love Story Never Told (2024)

One could say, if Gigli is what started it all, this documentary about the making of both the film and the album This is Me ... Now may have been what ended it all. Named after a photo album/scrapbook Ben gifted Jennifer for Christmas, this documentary features behind the scenes footage from Jlo's journey making the album, and the film that followed. Most notably, perhaps, it offered us the revelatory moment where Affleck realized Jlo was passing the scrapbook around for her creative team to read.

“She was like ‘I’ve been reading and the people…this is the kind of inspiration. I’ve been showing them the book,” Affleck recalls in the film. “I was like ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters that…’ and they were like ‘Yeah, we call you Pen Affleck!’ And I was like ‘Oh my God.’”

“I did really find the beauty and the poetry and the irony in the fact that it’s the greatest love story never told,” Affleck later says. “If you’re making a record about it, that seems kind of like telling it.”