Big Ten tournament: Michigan's Tre Donaldson goes coast-to-coast to stun Maryland with 0.9 seconds left

Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts to a play Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

In the racing capital of the world, it was the speed of Tre Donaldson that put Michigan in the Big Ten tournament championship game.

The Wolverines beat Maryland 81-80 in the semifinal on Saturday, taking the lead with less than a second to go on a coast-to-coast lay-up by the junior guard. They will face Wisconsin, which beat Michigan State in the first semifinal with some drama of its own, in the final on Sunday.

Maryland had taken the lead seconds earlier on a pair of made free throws by Derik Queen, but Michigan got the ball quickly to Donaldson and had him race past four Terrapins defenders to get the biggest basket of his Wolverines career.

UNBELIEVABLE!@umichbbaII stuns Maryland in the final seconds! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qIw8h48w7t — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 15, 2025

Donaldson finished the game with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting with nine assists and three rebounds. Vladislav Goldin paced Michigan with 25 points, while Queen led all scorers with 31.