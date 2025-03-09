Bills to reportedly release LB Von Miller in salary cap cost-saving move

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 08: Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller (40) walks off of the field after an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on December 8, 2024, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are releasing outside linebacker Von Miller, NFL Network reports.

Miller, 36, played 13 games for Buffalo last season, registering six sacks with 17 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and 32 total pressures. Cutting him will save the Bills $8.5 million on their salary cap. Miller and the Bills are open to him rejoining the team, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

He played three seasons with the Bills, signing with them as a free agent after the Denver Broncos traded him to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021-22 season.

