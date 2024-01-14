Bills-Steelers wild-card game won't be delayed again as snow storm pummels Buffalo

Workers remove snow from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Jan. 14, 2024. A potentially dangerous snowstorm that hit the Buffalo region on Saturday led the NFL to push back the Bills wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the NFL cited public safety concerns for the postponement, with up to 2 feet of snow projected to fall on the region over a 24- plus hour period. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes) (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

It’s a good thing there was no football being played at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Conditions in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon looked absolutely miserable.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Saturday that the Buffalo Bills' wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was being delayed by a day to Monday afternoon due to a massive snow storm working through the area. Erie County issued a full travel ban, too, and it's easy to see why. By 1 p.m. local time on Sunday, which is when the game was initially set to start, it was almost impossible to see anything inside the stadium — which was already packed with snow.

That was only slightly better than the scene at the stadium on Saturday night.

The Buffalo area was sent into a winter storm warning this weekend, with forecasts predicting heavy lake effect and blowing snow that could reach as high as 10 to 20 inches in some areas. Wind was blowing more than 20 miles per hour on Sunday afternoon, too, which made the storm much, much worse.

View of Buffalo winter storm looking out window of my hotel lobby. Lake effect snow + heavy wind gusts create whiteout effect.



Visibility on roads very little to none — makes it clear why NY governor & NFL decided to postpone Bills-Steelers game keeping people off roads & safe. pic.twitter.com/0GTBLFircZ — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 14, 2024

While it felt like about 4 degrees in the area on Sunday afternoon, which is way warmer than it was in Kansas City for the Chiefs' win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, the conditions were significantly worse.

That, Hochul said again on Sunday, is why the game was pushed back to Monday.

"I'm not saying it's going to be pleasant [on Monday], but it's not going to be life-threatening either," Hochul said Sunday afternoon, via CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson , adding that the game will not be delayed again.

The Bills will still need to shovel a lot of snow out of the stadium — they were paying volunteers for help earlier in the week — but the game on Monday afternoon is a go.