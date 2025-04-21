Boston Marathon 2025: John Korir follows in brother's footsteps, wins event after defending champ Sisay Lemma drops out

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 17: John Korir of Kenya crosses the finish line of the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 on Boylston Street in Boston, MA. Korir finished with a time of 02:10:04. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2025 Boston Marathon has a new winner on the men's side. John Korir won the event Monday with a time of 2:04:45.

Korir, a runner from Kenya, hung with the pack throughout most of the race, but a late surge pushed him way ahead of the other runners down the stretch.

With the win, Korir joins his brother Wesley as sibling winners of the Boston Marathon. Wesley Korir won the event in 2012 with a time of 2:12:40.

John came into the Boston Marathon with a lot of momentum. He won the 2024 Chicago Marathon with a blazing time of 2:02:44. In doing so, John became the first man to win both events since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot pulled off the feat in 2006 and 2007.

Prior to Monday's win, John performed well at the Boston Marathon. In his two other appearances in the event, John finished fourth and ninth. Ahead of the 2025 Boston Marathon, John said he received advice from Wesley on how to win the event, per the Ravalli Republic.

"He knows the course well. He knows where to make a move and also to relax the legs," said the younger Korir, whose time of 2 hours, 2 minutes, 44 seconds in Chicago is the second-fastest in Monday's Boston field. "So that's been a good help to me in training. I think it's good."

Before the race, John pledged his 2025 Boston Marathon winnings to Transcend Talent Academy, a middle school in Kenya.

Last year's winner, Sisay Lemma, got out to a good start, but eventually pulled out of the race. Lemma reportedly pulled to the side around the 17th mile to stretch and did not return to action. The Ethiopian runner won last year's Boston Marathon with a time of 2:06:17.

This story will be updated.