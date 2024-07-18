Boxer Ryan Garcia officially charged with vandalism for damage at a Beverly Hills hotel

Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia - Weigh-in NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Ryan Garcia looks on during a weigh-in at Barclays Center on April 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images) (Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

Boxer Ryan Garcia has been officially charged with vandalism for damage done at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Garcia was arrested for the vandalism on June 8 after causing damage to his hotel room and hallway while seemingly under the influence.

Per the DA's office, Garcia has been charged with one misdemeanor count of vandalism from causing more than $400 in destruction of property. Garcia is expected to be arraigned on August 7, and is facing a maximum sentence of one year in county jail.

Garcia took to X to respond to the charges, saying simply, "No way I'm going to jail." It is unclear whether the post is a resolute statement against the charges or a statement of disbelief.

No way I’m going to jail — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 18, 2024

Garcia's vandalism charges is just one of a long series of recent antics that have not only gotten him in trouble with the law, but have affected his boxing career. Over the past seven months, the 25-year-old boxer has engaged in a series of vexing actions, including:

announcing his divorce

losing a $1.5 million bet to Devin Haney over making weight (he missed by 3 pounds)

testing positive for banned substance Ostarine

posting an unhinged tweet storm in which he proclaimed "I will swallow all steroids"

getting sued for allegedly defaming Logan Paul's energy drink company

being accused by Paul of fabricating text messages in which the influencer supposedly made light of the war in Gaza

the felony vandalism arrest

get hospitalized following that arrest

be suspended a year while losing the biggest win of his career and more than $1 million from the positive test

get expelled from the WBC for brazenly racist comments

apologizing for said racist comments and promising to go to rehab

apologizing for threatening his ex-wife and promising to go to rehab again

Following the racist comments, Garcia revealed that his family was no longer talking to him and that he has lost several of his sponsorships. It is unclear whether Garcia has lived up to his now twice-promised pledge to attend rehab.