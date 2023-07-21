British Open: Ace! Travis Smyth cards first-ever hole-in-one at Royal LIverpool's 17th

The Open 2023 - Day Two - Royal Liverpool Australia's Travis Smyth acknowledges the crowd on the 18th after his round during day two of The Open at Royal Liverpool, Wirral. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2023. (Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 132-yard par 3 17th hole at Royal Liverpool is a terrifying threat to any player's card. Go left, there's a pot bunker. Fall short, there's another bunker. Go right, there's a steep dropoff and then another bunker. The good options are few, the possibility of carnage everywhere.

Friday morning, though, Travis Smyth figured out the easiest way to play the hole: Just put the ball in the bottom of the cup from the tee.

Hole-in-one on 17!



Travis Smyth with an historic shot at Little Eye. pic.twitter.com/CkgTl2lvtt — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2023

Smyth, an Australian player who currently competes on the Asian Tour, has also played in several LIV events. This year's Open Championship is his first major.

This year's Open marks the debut of the short 17th, dubbed "Little Eye." On Day 1, it caused problems for several players. Lucas Herbert saw his lead vaporize when he triple-bogeyed the hole, and Phil Mickelson began a disastrous close to his round with a double bogey on the hole. Little Eye is likely to play a significant role in the outcome of the Open, but at least Smyth will have happy memories of it.