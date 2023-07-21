British Open: Brian Harman runs away with lead Friday at Royal Liverpool as Billy Horschel stops protester

The 151st Open - Day Two HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Brian Harman of the United States looks on on the 18th hole on Day Two of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 21, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Brian Harman had himself a day on Friday.

Harman, after opening with four birdies in five holes, cruised to a dominant solo lead at the British Open. He posted a 6-under 65, and eagled the difficult par-5 18th, to jump to 10-under for the week — which gave him a five shot lead when he hit the clubhouse.

"I've had a hot putter the last couple days so try to ride it through the weekend," Harman said after his round. "36 holes to go, so try to rest up and get ready."

Tommy Fleetwood, who held a share of the lead after Thursday, made the turn at even par. That kept him in second, two shots ahead of the group in a tie for third.

Harman wasn't the only one who had a big day on Friday. Billy Horschel, who is likely to miss the cut, actually helped stop "Just Stop Oil" protestors when they stormed onto the course at Royal Liverpool. Horschel actually grabbed one protester and walked them over to police.

@NoLayingUp Billy Horschel turning a protester over to police needs to be taken into Ryder Cup consideration. pic.twitter.com/1rP6yfucaz — Josh Daum (@Joshdaum1512) July 21, 2023

The "Just Stop Oil" group has been staging demonstrations throughout the country in recent weeks in an effort to stop the British government from expanding new oil and fossil fuels projects.

There was an ace on Friday, too. Travis Smyth sank the first ever hole-in-one at the new short par-3 17th on Friday morning. It marked the first ace at the British Open since 2021.

Hole-in-one on 17!



Travis Smyth with an historic shot at Little Eye. pic.twitter.com/CkgTl2lvtt — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2023

