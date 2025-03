SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 12: Talanoa Hufanga #29 of the San Francisco 49ers runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on December 12, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos have reached a three-year deal with former San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, ESPN reports.

Per the report, the deal is worth up to $45 million and includes $20 million in guaranteed money. Hufanga has played his entire four-season NFL career with the 49ers and was named All-Pro in 2022.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.