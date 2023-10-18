Browns QB Deshaun Watson misses practice, says Week 7 availability is 'up in the air'

FILE- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. Watson is not practicing again as he continues to be slowed by an injured right shoulder, leaving his status for Sunday's game against unbeaten San Francisco in question. Watson, who sat out Cleveland's game on Oct. 1, is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's shoulder injury is no longer a mystery — and it might keep him out for a third consecutive game.

Watson addressed reporters on Wednesday and said he has a right rotator cuff injury. He was noncommittal about his availability for Week 7. Shortly after Watson spoke, the Browns announced he was ruled out of practice.

When asked about the likelihood of him taking the field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Watson said he thinks there's a chance.

"It just depends on the process of the medical stuff and the treatment and the rehab that we're doing day to day. It's up in the air for sure," he added.

Deshaun Watson said he’s still day-to-day. Unsure if he’ll practice today and if he’ll play on Sunday. #Browns pic.twitter.com/PGhWcO4I1F — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 18, 2023

The 28-year-old said he sustained the injury during the team's 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 27. He was able to finish that contest without realizing how seriously his throwing shoulder was injured until later the next week.

"At the time my adrenaline going and everything's kind of flowing," he said. "There were a couple throws where I felt it but we didn't know what it was."

Watson called his injury a "micro-tear" of the rotator cuff, saying he's still learning about the normal time of recovery. Based on his research, he said he's under the impression it could take 4-6 weeks. He also compared the injury strained hamstring in a track and field sprinter.

“I’m not sure. This is my first time dealing with a rotator cuff,” Watson said when asked if it would heal this season.

Watson didn't express concern about the discomfort, recalling that he "numbed up" an AC joint injury during his time in college. His priority is the Browns' success.

"I'm not going to put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things." Watson said. "It's not so much the pain, it's more so if I can throw the football."

While Cleveland isn’t ruling out Watson for Sunday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said P.J. Walker will start at quarterback again if Watson can’t play.