DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on from the sideline during the antional anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High on December 31, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

The Cleveland Browns are all in on Jerry Jeudy.

Cleveland and the wide receiver have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million that includes $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, according to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The move comes shortly after the Denver Broncos traded Jeudy to the Browns in exchange for fifth and sixth-round picks.

