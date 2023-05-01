Bryce Harper reportedly cleared to return to Phillies just 159 days after Tommy John surgery

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 19: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies takes infield at first base prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Outfielder and future first baseman Bryce Harper has reportedly been cleared to return to the Philadelphia Phillies a mere 159 days after he underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow.

Only 159 days after Tommy John surgery, two-time MVP Bryce Harper has been cleared to play by the Philadelphia Phillies, sources tell ESPN. A remarkable recovery, shattering expectations he’d return in July. He's expected to be in the lineup starting at designated hitter Tuesday. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 1, 2023

The Phillies told the media on Sunday that Harper would be examined by Dr. Neil ElAttrache on Monday morning, and if cleared would likely be in the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The speed of Harper's return is unprecedented. Tommy John surgery, which is vastly more common for pitchers, involves the reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow. It typically takes pitchers around a year to fully recover to the point where they can throw again in a big league game. The recovery time is shorter for non-pitchers (since they're not usually throwing baseballs at or above 90 m.p.h.), which is why the Phillies originally estimated he'd be back around the All-Star break.

Harper will be used as the designated hitter for now, but he's been working out at first base since the middle of April. When he's cleared to start throwing regularly again, it's likely he'll be used there. First base involves a lot less throwing than right field (Harper's natural position), and with Rhys Hoskins lost for the year with a knee injury, the position is open. The Phillies would probably rather baseball super-robot Bryce Harper take over there than continuing to use a combination of third baseman Alec Bohm, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and bench player Kody Clemens.

This story will be updated.