Bucks reportedly hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach

Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons TORONTO, ON- FEBRUARY 12 - Adrian Griffin takes over the bench for Nick Nurse who is out for the game as the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. February 12, 2023. (Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks found their replacement for Mike Budenholzer. The team will reportedly hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as its next head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Griffin has ties to the Bucks. After his playing career ended in 2008, Griffin joined the Bucks as a coaching assistant under Scott Skiles. He joined the Chicago Bulls in the same role in 2010. Griffin has also been an assistant coach with the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder and Raptors.

This story will be updated.

