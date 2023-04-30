Bucs LB Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter dies after drowning in family swimming pool

NFL: SEP 18 Buccaneers at Saints NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaq Barrett (58) rushes the passer during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints regular season game on September 18, 2022 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s daughter, Arrayah, died after drowning in their swimming pool on Sunday morning.

She was two years old.

According to police, via the Tampa Bay Times , officers responded to Barrett's home around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Arrayah was transported to a local hospital, where she later died. An investigation is ongoing.

While specifics are not yet known, officials believe it was “a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the team said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time. While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

Arrayah was the youngest of Barrett’s four children.

Barrett will start his fifth season with the Bucs this fall. The 30-year-old had 31 total tackles in eight games last season, but tore his Achilles midway through the year. He will enter the third year of a four-year, $68 million deal with the team this fall.