Caleb Williams shares emotional moment with family after USC's loss to Washington

Washington v USC LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans shakes hands with Milton Hopkins Jr. #14 of the Washington Huskies after a game at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. The Huskies defeated the Trojans 52-42. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Caleb Williams went to spend a few seconds with his family after No. 20 USC lost to No. 5 Washington on Saturday night.

The 52-42 loss dropped USC to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the Pac-12. The Trojans are assuredly out of the College Football Playoff mix but are still on the fringes of the Pac-12 race ahead of a massive matchup against No. 8 Oregon in Week 11.

After shaking hands with Washington players, Williams jumped onto the edge of the seating bowl at the Coliseum where you could see that he was overcome with emotion as his mom covered his face.

Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will BREAK YOUR HEART. This young man pours his heart out for his team EVERY TIME he plays. Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB and this emotion shows how much this game means to him. @CALEBcsw pic.twitter.com/BLBBE9IvG9 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 5, 2023

The Trojans didn’t lose on Saturday night because of the way Williams played. He was 27-of-35 passing for 312 yards and four total touchdowns. Yeah, he had a fumble and USC didn’t score in the fourth quarter. But 42 points should be enough to win a football game. The defending Heisman winner is way down on the list of reasons why USC is having a disappointing season.

The USC defense is at the top of the list. Coach Lincoln Riley said the USC defense was “much-improved” in 2023 after an overtime win over Arizona. USC has given up at least 32 points in the four games since those comments and over 40 points in three of the four.

Williams is widely projected as one of the two best quarterbacks available in the 2024 NFL draft and will assuredly be a top-five pick next spring. It was clear Saturday night just how painful a third loss in four games was for him.