Caleb Williams 'excited for whatever comes' even if he's drafted by Bears

NCAA Football: Southern California at California Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) warms up during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports (Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, is very excited about what his future holds, even though he doesn't know where exactly that future will be taking place.

The 22-year old quarterback out of USC knows he's in line to be drafted by the Chicago Bears, a team with deep, deep problems that may be preparing to send their current quarterback Justin Fields out the door to make room for Williams.

The Bears aren't exactly a premier destination these days, and walking into the locker room that only recently belonged to Fields has the potential to be really awkward. But Williams is at peace with whatever happens. He can't control it, so he's doing his best to focus on the many, many positives.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Tuesday. "If they trade the pick, and I get drafted by someone else, I'm just as excited. Speaking about Chicago, they have a talented team, a talented offense and defense. For anyone to be in that situation, I think they'd be excited."

"I'm not pushing any agenda," Williams said. "At the end of the day, the Bears have the last say. Regardless of how I feel, I'm not pushing an agenda of, 'Yeah, I want to go. Or no, I don't want to go.' I'm excited for whatever comes."

Williams has yet to meet with the Bears, but that will happen once he arrives at the NFL scouting combine on Wednesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he will also meet with the Washington Commanders (No. 2 pick), New England Patriots (No. 3 pick), New York Giants (No. 6 pick), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8 pick), New York Jets (No. 10 pick), Minnesota Vikings (No. 11 pick), and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13 pick).

Of those teams, the Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, and Vikings are all looking for franchise quarterbacks to build around, but the Bears would have to pass on Williams first if he's going to fall to the Commanders or beyond. While that seems unlikely, it's still possible the Bears decide to stick with Fields and trade down. Until Chicago trades either Fields or the pick, nothing is set in stone.

While Williams mostly talked to ESPN about the Bears, he made it clear that he truly doesn't care where he lands. He's just genuinely thrilled to be starting his NFL career, a goal he's worked so long and hard to accomplish.

"This is what I've been preparing for my whole life," Williams told ESPN. "Since I was 10 or 11, this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. At that age until now, it basically feels like your whole life.