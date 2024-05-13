Can the Big Ten overtake the SEC? And UCLA to pay Cal for Pac-12 departure

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pad Forde react to the parting shots made by outgoing Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith towards Michigan. The discuss Smith's comments regarding if there should be an asterisk next to the Buckeyes losses to Michigan during the past few seasons.

Wetzel poses the question of if the Big Ten can soon overtake the SEC for college football dominance after Michigan has created a blue print for success.

After the break, they react to the news of UCLA likely needing to pay $10 million over the next six years to Cal due to their departure from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Dellenger points out that this newly added expense limits the return for UCLA leaving the Pac-12.

They then discuss top 2025 recruit Julian Lewis taking a recruiting visit to the unlikely destination of Indiana. Forde projects how the Hoosiers could be in the market to sign bigger recruits.

They wrap the show with the story of a woman who is suing Cold Stone Creamery for falsely claiming their pistachio ice cream contains real pistachios.

0:00 Introduction

1:02 Parting shots from Ohio State's AD towards Michigan

34:36 UCLA paying "Cal-imony"

48:02 Julian Lewis visits Indiana

58:11 People's Court: "Pistachi-no" ice cream

