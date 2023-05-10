Cardinals QB Kyler Murray donates $15k to 6-year-old survivor of Texas mall shooting

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports - 19569527

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

When Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray heard about the deadly shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, he called the tragedy "sickening." And when he heard the story of William Cho, whose parents and younger brother were killed, Murray donated $15,000 to the family's GoFundMe.

Murray went to high school 10 minutes away from the mall where a man shot and killed eight people and injured another seven on May 6. Among those killed were Cindy, Kyu and three-year-old James Cho, who were returning gifts at the mall after they celebrated six-year-old William's birthday four days earlier. William was also shot but survived after being released from the ICU.

As of this writing, Cho's GoFundMe received more than 33,000 donations worth around $1.7 million — well past the goal of $50,000. There are several other pages for other victims, including one for 11-year-old Daniela and eight-year-old Sofia Mendoza, sisters whose mother was also shot and remains hospitalized.

There have already been 208 mass shootings in 2023, according to GunViolenceArchive.org, and 10 since the shooting in Allen on May 6.

Murray wasn't the only athlete from Allen to offer his feelings about the tragedy and gun violence. Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who was Murray's teammate in Allen, tweeted his condolences. Washington Commanders running back Jonathan Williams did too, as well as former NFL safety Steven Terrell.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant also chimed in.

Murray is currently recovering from an ACL tear he suffered late in the 2022 season. His return to the Cardinals remains unclear, though he's expected to miss the beginning of the 2023 season. Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million deal this past offseason.

