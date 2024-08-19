Carlos Eduardo Espina, Deja Foxx, Nabela Noor among social media influencers speaking at the 2024 DNC

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicks off today in Chicago with high-profile speakers set to take the stage at the McCormick Place Convention Center and the United Center. While politicians, delegates and campaign staff are often already familiar with the convention floor, this will be the first time the DNC has welcomed influencers and content creators as credentialed members of the media.

Over 200 social media personalities received credentials for the convention, which runs through Aug. 22. Several are on their way to see Kamala Harris formally accept the party’s nomination for president and have an opportunity to create content with unprecedented access, but a select few have been invited to get onstage and give speeches.

Here are some of the influencers set to speak at the convention:

Carlos Eduardo Espina (@carlos_eduardo_espina) — 10.2M TikTok followers

What he covers: Immigrant rights

Espina comments on a wide variety of topics on his page, from culture to sports to politics. The son of immigrant parents, Espina lists in his Instagram bio that he is a law student and an immigrant rights activist. He will speak at the convention on Wednesday, according to the New York Times.

Deja Foxx (@dejafoxx) — 140K TikTok followers

What she covers: Abortion access

Foxx is an Arizona-based influencer who describes herself as a “Girl Fighting for Abortion in AZ.” She’s worked in the reproductive rights industry since she was a teenager and was a member of Harris’s first presidential campaign. Foxx will be the first influencer to speak at the convention on Monday.

Olivia Julianna (@0liviajulianna) — 682K TikTok followers

What she covers: Climate change, reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights

Calling herself a "Texan trying to make a difference" in her Instagram bio, Julianna is a 21-year-old from Houston who focuses her attention on climate change and reproductive rights. Julianna gained a following from Gen Z for Change, a nonprofit that uses social media and content creators to make changes Gen Z wants to see. She will also speak on Wednesday.

Nabela Noor (@nabela) — 7.6M TikTok followers

What she covers: Home, lifestyle, immigration

Noor is known as a designer, author and homemaker. She is Muslim American and is scheduled to speak on Tuesday — which the DNC has themed “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”

John Russell (@heyjohnrussell) — 181K TikTok followers

What he covers: Labor issues

Russell is a self-proclaimed "Dirtbag Journalist" from West Virginia and often speaks on economics and class and labor issues. Russell is also the author of the Holler, a newsletter that discusses class politics for "rednecks and hippies."