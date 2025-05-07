Cavaliers collapse as Pacers surge to stunning Game 2 win on Tyrese Haliburton 3 to take 2-0 series lead on Cleveland's home court

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 04: Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers brings the ball up court during the fourth quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on May 04, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Pacers defeated the Cavaliers 121-112. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers were on the verge of tying their second-round series with the Indiana Pacers at 1-1 Tuesday night.

But the Pacers surged back to stun the Cavaliers for a 120-119 win. With the win, the Pacers have a 2-0 series lead after two wins on Cleveland's home court.

The series now shifts the Indianapolis, where the Pacers can clinch a sweep with two wins at home.

Cleveland opened 32-15 first quarter lead while playing without injured starters Evan Mobley and Darius Garland and reserve De'Andre Hunter. It extended the lead to 19 points in the third quarter.

But the Pacers flustered the Cavaliers offense late and took their first lead of the half on a Tyrese Haliburton 3-pointer in the game's final seconds.

WHAT THE HALIBURTON??!! pic.twitter.com/WIKYeq271Y — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2025

Haliburton injury scare

Haliburton played much of the game after tweaking his wrist in the first half. He was in obvious pain after a collision in the second quarter. He ran off the court clutching his wrist and didn't get back on defense on the ensuing Cavaliers possession.

But Haliburton didn't leave the game. He finished the half and came back after halftime with heavy tape on his wrist.

The TNT broadcast reported that he underwent X-rays that halftime, but the results of those X-rays weren't known. Haliburton had his wrist re-taped in third quarter and continued to play before securing the game winning shot.

Will injured Cavs return in Indiana?

The Cavaliers are in serious trouble with their 0-2 defeicit. Their prospects are further dimmed as long as Mobley, Garland and Hunter remain sidelined. The status of each moving forward is unclear.

None of the three were ruled out until just before tipoff Tuesday night. Garland missed his fourth straight game with a sprained big toe that he sustained during Cleveland's first-round victory over the Miami Heat.

Mobley and Hunter each suffered their injuries late in Game 1 on Sunday. Mobley rolled his left ankle when he landed on Turner's foot after a shot in the lane.

Hunter dislocated his thumb when he landed hard on the court after a block by Bennedict Mathurin that should have been called a foul. Mathurin cleanly blocked Hunter's dunk attempt with this right hand, but shoved him in the chest with his left hand while both were in midair.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson argued on Monday that both plays that left his players injured should have resulted in fouls, but neither did.

Game 3 is scheduled for Friday night in Indianapolis.