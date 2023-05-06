Celtics' Grant Williams left with bloody mouth after Joel Embiid's foot lands on his head

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 24: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot before a game against the Indiana Pacers at the TD Garden on March 24, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Some people had good days at work on Friday. One person got his head stomped on by a 280-pound MVP.

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was left with a bloody mouth and more in the fourth quarter of Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday when his head found itself on the receiving end of Joel Embiid's foot.

The play in question had seen Williams and teammate Jaylen Brown collide while scrambling for the ball and land on the floor under a midair Embiid. Unfortunately, gravity took hold and Embiid didn't have many other options beyond his weight driving Williams' skull into the floor.

"That had to have hurt."



Williams was left in clear pain after the play and spent an extended amount of time receiving attention from Celtics trainers on the bench, He returned after a few minutes to help finish off a 114-102 Celtics win to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Williams finished the game with zero points, four rebounds and three fouls, but spent much of the game with the important job of guarding Embiid. He did his best, but the league MVP, who received his trophy in emotional fashion before the game, still had 30 points on 9-of-19 shooting with 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.