Championship Sunday recap + First look at Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl matchup

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Super Bowl LVIII is set: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers. But before we dive into the Super Bowl rematch in Las Vegas we have to decompress from a wild Championship Sunday. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don recap the NFC and AFC title games and where the losing teams in Detroit and Baltimore go from here.

Del Don, a life long 49ers fan, also shares his experience being at Levi Stadium on Sunday and witnessing San Francisco's historic second half comeback.

To end the show the two look ahead at the matchups they'll be focused on the most in the Super Bowl and what a win would mean for the legacies of Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy.

0:35 - Dalton recounts his wild experience at the NFC title game

4:20 - Lions vs. 49ers: Did Detroit blow it or did Purdy take it?

16:58 - Where do the Lions go from here?

31:20 - Chiefs vs. Ravens: Mahomes, Reid and Spagnuolo are inevitable

40:30 - Where do the Ravens go from here?

44:33 - Which fantasy offensive ecosystem do you like more in 2024: Ravens or Lions?

50:15 - Yahoo Fantasy Football Show is going to the Super Bowl :)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts