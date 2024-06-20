Chicago Bulls trade Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City Thunder, receive Josh Giddey in return: report

Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat - Play-In Tournament MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 19: Alex Caruso #6 of the Chicago Bulls looks on against the Miami Heat in the first quarter during the Play-In Tournament at Kaseya Center on April 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to a trade on Thursday, with the Bulls sending Alex Caruso in exchange for Josh Giddey, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: The Chicago Bulls are trading two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/V3t12MA3Uo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2024

With the trade, the Thunder receive a big defensive presence in Caruso, a guard who's a two-time recipient of NBA All-Defensive Team honors and an NBA Champion with the 2020 Lakers.

Chicago receives Giddey, who was named NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2022, with the hope that the young guard will be able to join the team as a playmaker.

