Chicago Sky parting with interim head coach, general manager Emre Vatansever after playoff loss

Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Game One LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: General manager and interim head coach Emre Vatansever of the Chicago Sky looks on in the first quarter of Game One of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs first round against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Sky 87-59.

Emre Vatansever is out in Chicago.

The Sky announced on Wednesday that the interim head coach and general manager would not retain his posts into next season. Vatansever replaced former head coach and general manager James Wade in July.

"We are extremely grateful for Emre taking over the helm at a difficult time this season," owner Michael Alter said in a statement . "He did a tremendous job of leading this team to another playoff berth and we will be forever grateful for taking leadership the way he did."

Wade was in the middle of his fifth season with the Sky earlier this summer, but he stepped down to join the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach under new head coach Darko Rajaković. Wade compiled an 81-59 record with the Sky, and helped lead the franchise to its first WNBA championship in 2021.

The team then appointed Vatansever to fill Wade’s role in the interim to close out the season. Vatansever first joined the Sky as a player development coach in 2018, and quickly was promoted to an assistant coach. He went 11-13 leading the Sky this season and got them to the playoffs, but they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces in the first round. The Sky went 18-22 this season, which marked their first losing season since 2018, but they made the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

"I want to thank the Chicago Sky for six incredible years here at this organization," Vatansever said in a statement . "I learned so much from our coaches, players, staff who have supported me throughout my time in Chicago and in my career. I would also like to thank the fans who have been with us through all our ups and downs. Thank you everyone for giving me the opportunity to lead and learn in this amazing city."

Chicago Sky star Kahleah Copper said earlier this week after the team was eliminated from the playoffs that she knew "for sure" that the team was planning to separate the head coach and general manager roles for next season. The Sky were the only team in the league to still have one person fill both jobs.

Sky CEO Adam Fox told the Chicago Sun-Times earlier this week that he doesn't have a timeline to fill either role, but the team has reportedly started talking with potential candidates.

The Sky are now the second team in the league without a permanent head coach. The Phoenix Mercury fired coach Vanessa Nygaard in June after a 2-10 start, and promoted Nikki Blue as her interim replacement.