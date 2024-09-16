Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco reportedly fractured fibula vs. Bengals, likely headed for injured reserve

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Running back Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens 27-20. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday to move to 2-0, but they lost an important piece along the way: star running back Isiah Pacheco.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Pacheco fractured his right fibula late in the Chiefs' 26-25 victory and is "set to miss real time." ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pacheco will be placed on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four weeks before he can return.

The fibula is the long, skinny bone in your calf, which starts down at the ankle along with the tibia. More tests are reportedly being done on Monday to assess the severity of Pacheco's injury and how long he'll be out. He could miss just a few weeks, or it could be months until Pacheco is back on the field.

Head coach Andy Reid didn't have much to say about the injury when he spoke to the media following the game. He hadn't talked to Pacheco yet, who was still undergoing tests. When Pacheco left the stadium later on, he was seen wearing a walking boot and using crutches.