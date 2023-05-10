Chris Christie and other Republicans criticize Trump after E. Jean Carroll sexual abuse verdict

Donald Trump MAY 9th 2023: A New York federal jury finds former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in civil lawsuit and awards $5 million in damages to accuser E. Jean Carroll. - MAY 1st 2023: A New York judge has denied the request from Donald Trump's legal team for a mistrial in the rape and defamation lawsuit brought columnist E. Jean Carroll. - NOVEMBER 24th 2022: Ex-magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll files a new lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for battery and defamation under the provisions of a new New York State law that allows adults alleging sexual assault to bring claims years after the attack. - SEPTEMBER 20th 2022: Former President Donald Trump to face a new lawsuit alleging sexual assault to be filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll who claims Trump raped her in the 1990s. - File Photo by: zz/KGC-375/STAR MAX/IPx 2019 6/5/19 President Donald Trump joins world leaders, dignitaries and military veterans in Portsmouth, England on June 5, 2019 to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the D-Day Invasion in June of 1944. (Portsmouth, England, UK)

In the wake of Tuesday's verdict in the civil trail of former President Donald Trump that found he had sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s, a handful of prominent Republicans voiced their dismay that he could once again represent the party in the 2024 presidential election.

Here's a rundown of those in the GOP who were comfortable expressing their belief that the jury's decision to side with Carroll and award her $5 million is yet another sign that the party should nominate someone else to take on President Joe Biden.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, former New Jersey Gov. Christie, a Trump confidant turned outspoken critic, took aim at Trump's claim that he had "no idea who this woman is."

"And look, you know, his response, to me, was ridiculous, that he didn't even know the woman. I mean, you know, how many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump, Brian? I mean, he must be the unluckiest S.O.B. in the world," said Christie, who is exploring a possible campaign against Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination.

"He just has random people who he has never met before, who are able convince a jury that he sexually abused them? I mean, this guy. It is one person after another, one woman after another. The stories just continue to pile up. And I think we all know he's not unlucky and that he engaged in this kind of conduct."

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a candidate against Trump for the 2024 GOP nomination, called Trump's actions "indefensible."

"Over the course of my over 25 years of experience in the courtroom, I have seen firsthand how a cavalier and arrogant contempt for the rule of law can backfire," he said, according to The Hill.

“The jury verdict should be treated with seriousness and is another example of the indefensible behavior of Donald Trump,” said Hutchinson, who like Christie is also a former U.S. attorney.

Sen. Mitt Romney

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has been among Trump's staunches GOP critics, and he saw Tuesday's verdict as one more example of a pattern of behavior that justifies that stance.

“I hope the American people, the jury of the American people, reach the same conclusion as the jury of his peers, which is that Donald Trump should not be our nominee and he certainly shouldn’t be president of the United States,” Romney told reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill. “We have other people who are highly qualified that could lead our party to victory, and someone who’s been found to have committed sexual assault should not be the face of the Republican Party.”

“I think that there will be some people, surely, who say, ‘You know, I don’t think it’s a good idea to have someone who’s been convicted of sexual assault to be the face for my children and my grandchildren and the world,’” Romney added.

Sen. Bill Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana told reporters that the verdict was another red flag about nominating Trump in 2024.

“Of course it creates a concern. How could it not create a concern? If what the woman says … he’s been found to be civilly liable, how could it do anything else but create a concern?” Cassidy said.

Sen. John Thune

An ally of Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said the verdict against Trump was part of a “cumulative effect to just the constant drama and chaos that always seems to surround him."

Sen. Mike Rounds

“You never liked to hear that a former president has been found — in a civil court — guilty of those types of actions,” Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota told reporters Tuesday. “It focuses a lot of us on what we’ve been saying for some time now, which is we are looking for an individual to lead this party forward in a united method and we’re looking forward to those individuals coming forward.”

Sen. John Cornyn

Setting aside the testimony given by multiple women about Trump's sexual abuse, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas saw the verdict as confirmation that the former president would not be able to win a second term.

“The fact is, I do not think he could win the presidency,” Cornyn told reporters on Capitol Hill. "Regardless of what you think about him as an individual, to me, electability is ... the sole criterion."