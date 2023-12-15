Clayton Kershaw on possible return in 2024: 'I think the competitor in me doesn't want it to end the way it did'

Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 07: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during Game 1 of the Division Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw said Wednesday that he is undecided about his playing future and remains "in that process" of discussing with wife his plans for 2024.

"I'm excited to get back after the surgery and throw a ball and have it not hurt," Kershaw told AM 570 LA Sports.

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher had the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder repaired in early November, days after he became an unrestricted free agent. Kershaw, 35, has battled numerous injuries in recent years. The shoulder injury caused him to miss six weeks in 2023.

After returning from the injured list in August, Kershaw made nine starts the rest of the regular season and did not pitch more than 5 1/3 innings in any of them. His only postseason appearance saw him give up six runs and record only one out in the first inning of the Dodgers' NL Division Series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

When asked in November about Kershaw's future with the franchise, Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said the team "absolutely" would welcome the veteran pitcher back.

“The ball is squarely in [the Kershaw family's] court,” Friedman said.

Kershaw joked Wednesday that the Dodgers' signing of Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract gives him more time to think about his baseball future.

"It's just so much money, isn't it?" Kershaw said. "This is crazy. But I think he is a unique, unique talent. I don't think there's anybody like him, and once he starts pitching again, everybody wants to watch it. You know, I want to watch it."

Kershaw said that he believes he can make a return sometime in the summer, which was his initial plan following the surgery announcement. “I feel good about that,” he said.

Going out on a low note is not how Kershaw wants to end his baseball career. With the addition of Ohtani, and possibly another big name or two, the Dodgers will enter the 2024 MLB season with a "World Series or bust" mentality — and Kershaw wants to be a part of that.

"I think the competitor in me doesn't want it to end the way it did," he said. "I want to win. I want to win another World Series."