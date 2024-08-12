Coach Prime stirs drama with local media & Ross rides the WVU PRT | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode of the College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to a comment made by Colorado head coach Deion Sanders to a local media member. They decipher if the incident has any deeper meaning, and provide the context of why he claims he has beef with CBS.

Also on today's show, they discuss Michigan's decision to name Jim Harbaugh an honorary captain for Week 1 days after the NCAA announced a massive suspension for recruiting violations and noncompliance. They also provide an update on the Florida State vs ACC battle and what will happen during the court-ordered mediation. Lastly, Dellenger shares findings from his journey to Morgantown to ride the West Virginia University PRT system.

(1:43) Deion Sanders drama with local media

(19:32) Michigan names Harbaugh honorary captain

(34:11) Florida State and ACC mediation

(42:09) Ross rides the PRT at West Virginia

(54:48) People's Court: Deadly chess competition

