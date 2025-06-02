Coastal Carolina baseball coach rips Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan after reported outburst: 'Absolutely disrespectful'

CLEMSON, SC - JUNE 09: Florida Gators head coach Kevin O'Sullivan during the College D1 Baseball Super Regional game between the Florida Gators and the Clemson Tigers on June 9, 2024 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Kevin Schnall made sure to call out Florida baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan on his way out of the Conway Regional on Sunday.

Schnall, who led Coastal Carolina to a 1-0 win over East Carolina to advance into the super regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament, called out O’Sullivan for a reported altercation on site earlier in the day.

O’Sullivan, according to multiple reports, had “ripped into” tournament staff over a scheduling change. Specifics of that incident aren’t known, but Schnall made sure to speak out about it after his team’s win.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan was very upset with the schedule change for today. He ripped into the NCAA staff here in Conway. He also reportedly had things to say to the Pirates as they crossed the field this morning. Should be interesting! — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) June 1, 2025

"Another coach disrespected our associate AD, who works as hard as anybody in our entire program," Schnall said. "He disrespected our field crew, who are the salt of the earth. These guys would do anything for our program. It's not OK. This needs to be brought up. Absolutely disrespectful.

"As a coach, it's our job to mentor young kids and the way he treated the two site reps, the way he treated our associate AD, the way he treated our field crew is absolutely unacceptable. That's what I'm most disappointed about. This is a national champion coach who thinks he can come in here and try to bully people around.

"I'm disappointed. Somebody that a lot of coaches look up to, for him to act that way, I'm really disappointed. He disrespected a hall-of-fame coach who's the site rep here. That's all I've got to say."

There was an incident that occurred prior to the Florida/ECU game that had people talking.



Reportedly Florida HC Kevin O'Sullivan was upset that the game was moved.



He was seen ripping into CCU officials & NCAA Officials



CCU Kevin Schnall made sure to address the matter pic.twitter.com/jQS5vvlJPO — Brandon Dunn (@BDunnsports) June 2, 2025

Schnall didn’t call out O’Sullivan by name, but his messaging was pretty clear. O’Sullivan has led the Gators to the College World Series nine times throughout his coaching career, and he won a championship with them in 2017.

Regardless, Schnall came out on top. East Carolina beat Florida 11-4 to knock the Gators out of the tournament. Coastal Carolina then beat the Pirates in the final game at the regional. That pushed the Chanticleers, who are the No. 13 seed nationally, into the super regional for the first time since 2016. They’ll take on Auburn in the next round.