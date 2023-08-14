Collin Morikawa to donate $1,000 per birdie made in FedExCup Playoffs to Maui fire recovery efforts

FedEx St. Jude Championship - Round One MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 10: Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 10, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Collin Morikawa is working to aid recovery efforts in Maui throughout the FedExCup Playoffs.

Morikawa announced Wednesday on Instagram that he plans to donate $1,000 toward relief efforts from the devastating and deadly fire in Hawaii for every birdie he makes during the PGA Tour’s playoffs.

"Lahaina and additional areas of Maui and the Big Island are currently being decimated by wildfires. Homes have been destroyed, families displaced and it's far from over," Morikawa wrote, in part.

"The people of Hawaii are going to need all the support that we can give them. During the course of the playoffs, I'm going to donate $1000 for every birdie that I make."

Several of Morikawa’s family members were born and raised on Maui, and his grandfather owned a restaurant in Lahaina. Morikawa was born in Los Angeles, but he still has family both in Maui and the Big Island.

Wildfires broke out on the western side of Maui earlier this week, essentially destroying the entire town of Lahaina. As of Saturday night, 93 people had been killed — which made the fires the deadliest in the United States in more than a century, per The New York Times. The death toll is expected to climb even further.

The PGA Tour plays two tournaments in Hawaii every year. The Sentry Tournament of Champions will kick off the 2024 season in January at the Plantation Course at Kapalua on Maui. The Sony Open in Hawaii is then held the following week in Honolulu.

Morikawa didn’t specify where he was going to donate the money.

"The recency of these events means we haven't identified the best place for the funds to go yet but as the situation evolves, I'll share the beneficiary to highlight the recovery work they'll be doing and how you can also support," he wrote.

Though it's still early, Morikawa's pledge got off to a good start at TPC Southwind in Memphis. He finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship at 10-under on the week, which gave him a T13 finish in the first playoff event. He made 15 birdies in the tournament, which brought his total up to $15,000. If he can make it through to the Tour Championship and all 12 rounds in the postseason, that should result in a sizable donation.

Morikawa has won five times in his career, most recently at the British Open in 2021. He has five top-10 finishes so far this season, and entered the FedExCup Playoffs this week at No. 22 in the standings.