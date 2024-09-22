Colorado wins OT thriller over Baylor, 38–31, after miraculous 43-yard TD pass ties the game

Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester, center, is pulled down after catching a pass by Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, left, and cornerback Caden Jenkins, right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski/AP)

Colorado won its Big 12 opener, its first game in the conference since 2010, on a one-yard touchdown run by Micah Welch in overtime for a 38–31 victory over Baylor. The Bears appeared to tie the game on the next possession but Dominic Richardson fumbled as he attempted to leap over the goal line.

The game went to an extra period after Baylor took a 31–24 lead with 5:43 remaining in the fourth quarter on Sawyer Robertson's 24-yard touchdown pass to Hal Presley. Colorado then had an opportunity to drive for a game-tying touchdown after Isaiah Hankins missed a 45-yard field goal that would have extended Baylor's lead to 10 points. Will Sheppard dropped what would have been a 43-yard touchdown at the five-yard line.

However, on the next play with two seconds remaining, Sanders rolled left and connected with LaJohntay Wester on a sliding catch in the end zone that tied the score at 31–31. Thirty years after Kordell Stewart hit Michael Westbrook for a 64-yard Hail Mary at Michigan Stadium, Colorado scored on another miracle throw.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8niJ6NPK8t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

The Buffaloes scored the game's first touchdown, finishing a 75-yard drive with a two-yard TD run by Sanders. But Baylor got to the end zone on three of its next four possessions. First, Monaray Baldwin made a spectacular diving catch for a 30-yard touchdown.

WHAT A CATCH FOR THE TD 😱



Monaray Baldwin with a full dive to give @BUFootball the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fBSs1x8lb4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

Following a Colorado field goal to tie the game 10–10, the Bears scored on the ensuing kickoff when Jamaal Bell returned the kick 100 yards for a touchdown. After finding a lane at the Baylor 30-yard line, Bell outran all pursuit the rest of the way.

🚨 100 YARD KICK RETURN TD 🚨



Jamaal Bell goes end zone to end zone untouched for @BUFootball 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tU3ciBk2jc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

Baylor took a 24–10 lead when Robertson ran a QB draw up the middle on 4th-and-1, but broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run.

Colorado closed to within 24–17 on its final possession of the first half. After a holding penalty on Jordan Seaton pushed the Buffaloes back to their own 25, Sanders completed a 17-yard pass to Jimmy Horn Jr. to get to midfield. On the next play, Sanders ducked out of a tackle by Steve Linton rushing around the edge before rolling to his right and fired a pass to Omarion Miller.

OMARION MILLER WOULDN'T BE DENIED 😱



This was a wild touchdown by @CUBuffsFootball 🦬 pic.twitter.com/VO6OVfcrQ5 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

Miller appeared to be tackled low, but his knee never touched the ground and he regained his balance to run 35 yards to the end zone, completing a 58-yard touchdown pass. Replay review confirmed that Miller's left knee did not hit the ground and the score held up.

Travis Hunter registered his fifth consecutive 100-yard receiving game, the first Colorado player to do so. For the season, he has 36 receptions for 468 yards and five touchdowns. His diving 31-yard grab late in the third quarter led to the Buffaloes tying the game at 24–24 on a two-yard TD run by Micah Welch.

Colorado travels to UCF (3–0) next Saturday, Baylor takes on BYU. Kickoff times for both games have not yet been announced.