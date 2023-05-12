Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly lobbying NFL to limit release of sexual misconduct report

New York Giants and the Washington Redskins EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 29: Redskins owner Dan Snyder before a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins in East Rutherford, NJ on September 29, 2019 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Mary Jo White's investigation into sexual misconduct and financial impropriety on the Washington Commanders is nearly complete, but owner Dan Snyder and his lawyers are reportedly lobbying the NFL to limit the release of her report on the investigation.

According to Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham of ESPN, White's work is "all but done," but Snyder and his attorneys are fighting the release of the full report, possibly as a bargaining chip to speed up the sale of the Commanders.

The NFL has not commented, but ESPN reached out to a Commanders spokesperson, who called the report "completely false and a blatant fabrication by someone with no actual knowledge of this matter."

Snyder reached a preliminary agreement in April to sell the Commanders to a group headed by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils majority owner Josh Harris. The price tag is $6.05 billion, a record for an American sports team, but Snyder has reportedly been dragging out the sale process, possibly as a tactic to force the NFL to do what he wants in exchange for finally going away. According to ESPN, the release of the report is "main remaining issue" to be worked out in the sale (though there are additional concerns).

White, a former U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York, was hired in Feb. 2022 to investigate a number of sexual misconduct allegations, including several that were made against Snyder personally. One from 2009 concerns a reported $1.6 million settlement with a former female employee who accused Snyder of groping her and asking her for sex. Snyder reportedly tried to offer the woman a second sum of money to buy her silence about the incident, but was unsuccessful.

Will Snyder be successful?

If this situation sounds familiar, that's because something similar has played out between Snyder and the NFL over a previous investigation into workplace harassment and discrimination on the Commanders. Attorney Beth Wilkinson was hired to conduct that investigation in July 2020, and while a formal statement was released about the general findings and Snyder's punishment a year later, a full written report was never issued.

For people who are not Dan Snyder, it's almost impossible to miss the inherent absurdity of what's happening. Snyder and Commissioner Roger Goodell were called to testify in front of Congress in 2022, partly because Goodell declined to release Wilkinson's report on her investigation. In fact, he claimed one didn't even exist, a decision that was reportedly due to a "common interest agreement" between Snyder and the league. And now, after Goodell promised a written report would be issued at the conclusion of White's investigation, Snyder is reportedly again trying to prevent the release of potentially damaging information.

This time, though, he may not be successful. According to ESPN, there is skepticism even among sources close to Snyder that he will be able to hold up the sale of the Commanders by making an issue of White's report.

Another source said Snyder's "only leverage" is to threaten his fellow owners that he won't sell the team unless the White report is "killed" — an option, this person said, "he doesn't have. He isn't holding any cards. And I don't see how the league doesn't release the report."

That's pretty bleak, but it's nothing compared to this quote:

"His odds of burying the report are the same as his odds of trading for Patrick Mahomes," a source close to Snyder said. "He can try to not sell the team, but that isn't a real option."

It seems like Snyder wants to get $6 billion for selling the Commanders and also prevent the report from coming out. Unfortunately, he may not get what he wants this time.