Complaint against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner dismissed after independent investigation

Christian Horner is set to remain in his post as Red Bull Racing’s team principal.

The longtime boss of the team had been the subject of an independent investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a female employee. However, Red Bull said Wednesday that the complaint had been dismissed and Horner and will be with the team when the 2024 Formula 1 season begins on Thursday in Bahrain.

"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr. Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed," Red Bull said in a statement. "The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

The publicly unspecified allegations against Horner had hung over Red Bull and Formula 1 in the weeks leading up to the season. Both Ford — Red Bull’s incoming engine partner in 2026 — and F1 itself had asked for the situation to be resolved as soon as possible. Horner had denied the allegations.

Horner is perhaps the most well-known team principal in Formula 1 thanks to his prominent role in every season of Netflix’s “Drive to Survive” and his marriage to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.