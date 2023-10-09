Cowboys, 49ers trade turnovers on wild, back-to-back fumble recoveries

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Jourdan Lewis #2 of the Dallas Cowboys forces a fumble by Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Footballs take funny bounces.

Those bounces can make a big impact on games, as demonstrated during Sunday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

With the 49ers leading, 7-0 late in the first quarter, Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ran a first-down sweep from deep in Dallas territory. He picked up nine yards, appearing to get the Cowboys out of a hole. But Fred Warner had other ideas. He punched the ball loose at the end of the run near the left sideline.

Fred Warner punches the ball out and 49ers recover the fumble ‼️



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IUaWYo8kPY — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 9, 2023

The ball appeared destined to roll out of bounds. Instead, it ping-ponged off multiple players who all fell out of bounds while the ball remained in the field of play. Then, as it rolled within inches of the sideline, the ball took a cockeyed turn upfield, where a trailing Kevin Givens was happy to scoop it up. The 49ers defensive lineman snagged it and secured possession in the very moment before his arm touched the sideline to whistle the play dead with the ball in possession of the 49ers.

Basically everything had to go right and did for the 49ers. Replay confirmed that the ball belonged to the 49ers. But they didn't capitalize thanks to a bizarre turnover of their won two plays later, courtesy of a fumble by All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey near the goal line.

On this one, McCaffrey barreled over Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis near the goal line as he tried to brake the plane for a touchdown. Instead, he landed on top of Lewis, who stripped the ball from McCaffrey for a fumble and a recovery. Because McCaffrey landed on top of Lewis instead of the ground, he wasn't down and the play stood.

Like the 49ers, the Cowboys didn't capitalize on their forced fumble. They punted after gaining two yards on three plays, setting the 49ers up with good field position. They capitalized this time with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy to George Kittle on the first play of the drive.

After all that, the 49ers took a 14-0 lead.