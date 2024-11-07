Dak Prescott could need season-ending surgery on hamstring, per report

Dallas Cowboys v Atlanta Falcons ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the field during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 3, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Dak Prescott injured his hamstring Sunday and the news has only become worse for the Dallas Cowboys.

On Sunday, prognosis was unclear after the game. On Monday, it was reported he would have to miss multiple games. On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones conceded that Prescott was likely headed to injured reserve, which would force him to miss at least four of the 3-5 Cowboys' nine remaining games.

And on Wednesday, it's now a question if Prescott will even play again this season.

The Dallas Morning News reports Prescott's injury is a partial avulsion of his right hamstring tendon, an injury severe enough that team officials are trying to determine if needs surgery on the portion of the tendon that has torn from the bone. If the surgery is necessary, it will reportedly end Prescott's season.

The quarterback is reportedly pursuing second opinions on the injury before a decision is made.

Prescott's injury occurred at the end of the third quarter during the Cowboys' 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He said after the game he "felt a pull" in his hamstring that he had never felt before and had trouble walking.

A major Prescott injury would be the biggest blow yet to the Cowboys' disappointing season, though it wasn't like the quarterback was thriving either. He has 1,978 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games so far, with a 64.7 completion percentage that stands as his worst mark since 2017.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are also dealing with injuries to CeeDee Lamb (shoulder), Micah Parsons (ankle), DaRon Bland (foot) and more. They currently sit in third place in the NFC East with divisional games in three of their next four games, a very bad time to be down their starting quarterback.

Cooper Rush will take over for Prescott however long he's out as the Cowboys try to find some way to salvage their season. Their lone deal at the trade deadline was an acquisition of wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.