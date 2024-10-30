Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats to know for Week 9 + Richardson, Diggs, Diontae news | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 8 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 9. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 9 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

To start the show, the two react to a wild news day in the NFL on Tuesday. Harmon and Vetri react to Colts benching QB Anthony Richardson, the Houston Texans losing WR Stefon Diggs for the year to a torn ACL and the Ravens acquiring WR Diontae Johnson via trade from the Panthers . Sal ends the show by identifying two RBs you need to target in trades this week:

(2:00) - Matt and Sal react to the big news day in NFL: Anthony Richardson’s benching, Stefon Diggs out for the year, Diontae Johnson traded to Ravens

(20:20) - Data Dump Wednesday: Sal’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 9

(47:05) - Data Dump Wednesday: Matt’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 9

(1:11:30) - Sal’s moves to make before Week 9

