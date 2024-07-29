Dawn Staley on Caitlin Clark's Olympic omission: 'If we had to do it all over again ... she would be in really high consideration'

2024 WNBA All Star Game PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 20: Caitlin Clark #22 of Team WNBA looks on before the 2024 WNBA All-Star game against the USA Basketball Women's National Team at Footprint Center on July 20, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images) (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Yes, people in and around USA Basketball realize that it’s easy to second-guess the decision to leave Caitlin Clark off the Olympic team.

South Carolina head coach and USA Basketball selection committee member Dawn Staley said Sunday that

"As a committee member, you're charged with putting together the best team of players, the best talent," Staley said in an interview with NBC's Mike Tirico. "Caitlin is just a rookie in the WNBA, wasn't playing bad, but wasn't playing like she's playing now. If we had to do it all over again, the way that she's playing, she would be in really high consideration of making the team because she is playing head and shoulders above a lot of people."

"Shooting the ball extremely well, I mean she is an elite passer, she's just got a great basketball IQ and she's a little more seasoned in the pro game in a couple of months than she was two months ago."

Clark’s omission was the highest-profile from the U.S. Women’s National Team when it was announced on June 11. The squad is comprised of many WNBA and USA Basketball veterans like Diana Taurus, Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart and A’Ja Wilson, while Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are on the team after playing in 3x3 basketball in Tokyo three years ago.

As Staley noted in her comments, Clark was still in a bit of an adjustment period in her rookie WNBA season. After starring at Iowa, Clark was the No. 1 pick of the Indiana Fever and immediately stepped into a key role.

In nine games in May, Clark shot just 38% from the field. She’s improved significantly in June and July, however. In six July games before the WNBA’s Olympic break, Clark was shooting 43% from the field despite shooting 27% from behind the 3-point line. She’s also averaging 12.5 assists per game in those contests after averaging seven assists a game in the first two months of the season.

This isn’t Clark’s only Olympic shot, however. She figures to be a mainstay on USA Basketball teams going forward given the way she’s now playing in the pros. And there’s also an argument that Clark needed a break from competitive basketball too. Clark’s first regular-season WNBA game came on May 14, just over a month after she played the final game of her Iowa career on April 7 in the national title game.