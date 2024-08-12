Dearica Hamby officially sues WNBA, Aces allegeding discrimination and retaliation

WNBA: MAY 26 Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 26: Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby (5) runs down the court during the WNBA basketball game between the Dallas Wings and the Los Angeles Sparks on May 26, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.(Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dearica Hamby has officially filed a civil rights lawsuit against the WNBA and the Las Vegas Aces, alleging that the two organizations unlawfully discriminated and retaliated against her. Hamby was traded by the Aces in 2022, soon after announcing that she was pregnant with her second child, Legend.

Dearica Hamby has officially filed a federal lawsuit against the Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA, detailing the repeated acts of intimidation, discrimination, and retaliation that culminated in January 2023 with the Aces trading Hamby because the star forward was pregnant. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) August 12, 2024

Hamby filed an official complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last fall, alleging that the Aces and head coach Becky Hammon had traded her because she was pregnant. Hamby announced her pregnancy in September 2022 during celebrations for the Aces' first WNBA championship, and was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks in January 2023 after a contentious few months.

In a statement posted to Instagram on the day her trade was announced, Hamby said that the trade had been a "traumatic" experience of "being lied to, bullied, manipulated, and discriminated against." Hamby, who had signed a two-year contract to stay with the Aces on June 28, 2022, said that she was accused of signing her extension while knowing that she was pregnant.

Per the lawsuit, Hamby received the right to sue from the EEOC in May, and had 90 days to file the lawsuit.

