Deion Sanders quickly dismisses Texas A&M speculation: 'I'm good'

Arizona v Colorado BOULDER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms-up in pregame prior to playing the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on November 11, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders quickly dismissed any idea of a move to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

The Colorado coach was asked during his news conference about ESPN host Stephen A. Smith's desire for Sanders to be considered as the Aggies' new head coach. A&M fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday despite a guaranteed buyout of over $75 million.

In response to the question, Sanders said he’s only interested in beating Washington State.

"I want to win, I want to win a game. So you think I really do sit down and think about that kind of stuff?" Sanders said. "Like what strikes me about that — about myself that you guys really think I sit down and say 'Ah yeah, Stephen A., yeah.' Come on. Come on. I'm good. We gotta win. Let's focus on this week. We play on Friday so we lose a day of practice so we've got to focus."

Colorado is 4-6 after starting the season 3-0 and needs to win its final two games to make a bowl. Its best chance to get a win in the last two weeks is Friday night against the Cougars. As Colorado has lost six of its last seven games, Washington State has lost six straight after a 4-0 start.

After Washington State, Colorado plays Utah on the road to close out the season.

A move from Boulder to College Station for Sanders would seem unrealistic, even without considering Colorado's recent slide. Sanders started a massive rebuilding project as soon as he got to Colorado and many of the transfers that joined him in Boulder — including his son QB Shedeur Sanders — would either need to transfer as graduates or apply for waivers to transfer again if they wanted to follow Sanders to another school. And as we've seen with the NCAA's stance on two-time transfer waivers this season, those waivers are difficult to come by.

Dan Lanning, Mike Norvell also asked about A&M job

Numerous current Power Five coaches have been named as possible candidates for Texas A&M because of the school’s willingness to spend money in pursuit of a national title that has eluded the Aggies for decades.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Monday that he was "not going anywhere" when asked about A&M or any other potential opening, while Florida State coach Mike Norvell also echoed similar sentiments. Both Oregon and Florida State are in the College Football Playoff mix. Texas A&M is 6-4 and hasn't won 10 games in a season since 2012.

“We’re so excited about what we’re building here, where we’re going, the opportunity that’s ahead,” Norvell said. “It’s a special place. I think that speaks for itself.”