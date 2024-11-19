Deion Sanders dismisses chatter about leaving Colorado for Cowboys: 'I love it here, I truly do'

Utah v Colorado BOULDER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes runs on the field before a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Utah Utes at Folsom Field on November 16, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

With the Dallas Cowboys floundering amid Deion Sanders' success at Colorado, Sanders was asked on Tuesday about chatter that he might leave the Buffalos for another job.

Sanders initially dismissed the question at his news conference, citing Colorado athletic director Rick George's presence in the room. He eventually gathered his thoughts and provided an answer.

Coach Prime on his name being brought up for other coaching jobs:



“I’m happy where I am, I’m good. I got a kickstand down… I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. pic.twitter.com/46fxg7he8m — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) November 19, 2024

"I'm happy where I am," Sanders said. "I'm good. I've got a kickstand down. You know what a kickstand is? A lot of people in here not of age, don't now what a kickstand is.

"That means I'm resting. I'm good. I'm happy. I'm excited. I'm enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here, I truly do."

So Sanders isn't interested in the Cowboys or anywhere else. Or so he says with two games remaining in a regular season that could end with a berth in the College Football Playoff. Why would Sanders kill those vibes by acknowledging that he's considering employment elsewhere? If, indeed, he actually is.

Will there be an opening in Dallas?

Sanders wasn't asked directly about the Cowboys on Tuesday. But a day after the Cowboys' blowout loss to the Texans to drop them to 0-5 at home, the implication was clear.

Mike McCarthy's job is in serious jeopardy, so much that Jones addressed Monday night why he traditionally doesn't making coaching changes during the season. Jones didn't provide a direct answer about McCarthy's job security, but a coaching change in Dallas in the offseason wouldn't surprise anybody who's been paying attention.

Sanders' potential fit with Cowboys

Sanders' name has come up repeatedly amid the speculation about McCarthy's job status. Sanders made four Pro Bowls, four All-Pro teams and won a Super Bowl in five seasons as a cornerback for the Cowboys. Since retiring as a Hall of Famer player, Sanders has produced success in two stops as a head coach.

He was a two-time SWAC Coach of the Year in three seasons as head coach at Jackson State. After a hot start in his first season at Colorado fizzled to a 4-8 finish, he now has the Buffalos ranked 17th in the country and in contention to win the Big 12.

Sanders has never been one to sit still as a player or a coach, and the Cowboys speculation is natural considering his established relationship with the team and the franchise's penchant for the spotlight. Sanders joining the Cowboys would be a seismic story.

Sanders' former Cowboys teammate turned NFL commentator Michael Irvin is cheerleading the idea of Sanders taking over in Dallas. And he asked Sanders directly last week about the Cowboys during an interview on FS1.

Like on Tuesday and any other time he's been asked about leaving Colorado, Sanders said that he wasn't interested. This time he picked up his laptop from his office at Colorado's Folsom Field to show Irvin the Rocky Mountain view from his desk as if to say: Why would I leave this?

.@michaelirvin88 asked @DeionSanders about coaching the Cowboys... Watch until the end to see Prime's response 😂 pic.twitter.com/wonYbtDR4H — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) November 13, 2024

"I got to show you right here," Sanders said while pointing his camera out his office window. "I love it where I am. I love it where I am. I love it."

So Sanders genuinely appears happy in Colorado, where he's beloved by fans and has a good thing going. He's not going to provide any other answer but no during the season when asked if he's thinking about leaving.

But the question will certainly be worth revisiting if and when McCarthy is dismissed.