Denver Broncos 2024 NFL offseason primer: After resolving Russell Wilson situation, what else needs fixing?

Arizona Cardinals vs the Denver Broncos for their first NFL preseason game of the 2023 seanson GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Head Coach Sean Payton walks passed each other on the sideline during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals hosted the Denver Broncos for their first NFL preseason game of the 2023 season. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The /Denver Post via Getty Images)

Denver Broncos' 2023 season: 8-9, missed playoffs

Overview: Sean Payton's first season in Denver was anything but quiet. The Broncos gave up 70 points in a September game, then got it together and made a playoff push, then ultimately finished 8-9 and barely missed out on the postseason. They also had a controversy with starting quarterback Russell Wilson, benching him before Week 17 clearing the way for the two to split up this offseason.

The only problem: The Broncos aren't exactly in a great place with their salary-cap space as is, and getting rid of Wilson is going to cost them. All signs are pointing toward a massive teardown in Denver as Payton and the new ownership group get to shape the franchise's future.

Key free agents

LB Josey JewellK Wil Lutz

Who's in/out: The Broncos don't have too many free agents walking out the door, but they may want to bring back Lutz, who had a nice bounceback campaign in his first year with the Broncos. Lutz completed 88.2% of his kicks after making only 74.2% the year before.

Key free agent needs

QuarterbackEdgeCornerback

Why the holes? Now that they're moving on from Wilson, the Broncos are going to have a huge hole to fill at quarterback. Even if the team brings back Jarrett Stidham, they need to add someone else credible to that spot. There's also room to upgrade the secondary around star cornerback Pat Surtain II.

Do they have the money?

Not yet! According to Spotrac, the Broncos are $19.2 million over the projected 2024 cap space, giving them some tough decisions ahead.

Potential notable cutsOT Garett BollesS Justin Simmons

Why they might be gone: Wilson is gone, or will be after the new league year. Garett Bolles ($20 million cap hit if on roster) and Justin Simmons ($18.25 million) have been quality players for the team, but they might end up cap casualties for a team that's going to be bad in 2024.

2023 NFLPA report card

Draft picks

1st round: No. 15 3rd round: No. 764th round (from Dolphins)5th round (from Jets)7th round (from Rams)

Good draft fit

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Why him? Unless the Broncos are going to trade up to the very top of the draft and hastily spend future draft assets, they'll likely have to wait for the second tier of quarterback prospects. J.J. McCarthy doesn't play an exciting game, but he might have enough talent to become a stable NFL starter.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

Denver is much closer to a blank slate on offense than many realize. The receiver room still doesn't have a quality starter beyond Courtland Sutton. Greg Dulcich barely played in Year 2 at tight end. Javonte Williams should be better one year removed from a serious knee injury, but it's unclear how committed this coaching staff is committed to him as a clear workhorse. We still don't know exactly where Sean Payton's vision for this offense lies as he prepares for his second season. I probably won't spend much time investing in the discovery journey unless there is a home-run quarterback behind center. — Matt Harmon