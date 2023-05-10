DJ Rodman, Dennis Rodman's son, to join Bronny James at USC

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Pac-12 Tournament - Colorado v Washington State LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 11: Washington State forward DJ Rodman (11) looks on during the first round game of the men's Pac-12 Tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington State Cougars on March 11, 2020, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bronny James won't be the only son of an NBA great on the USC basketball team this season.

DJ Rodman, the son of Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, announced Tuesday he will transfer from Washington State to USC to play his final collegiate season.

This won't be the first time James has played with a NBA progeny, as he played with Zaire Wade, the son of Dwyane Wade, at Sierra Canyon in high school.

The younger Rodman recently finished his senior season at Washington State, where he averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 38.1% from 3-point range. At worst, the 6-foot-4 forward figures to be a solid depth piece on an overhauled Trojans team next season.

James announced his commitment last week, giving the program a top 30 recruit as well as the most followed player in amateur basketball. It had already secured the talents of Isaiah Collier, ranked as the No. 1 recruit of the Class of 2023 by Rivals, plus four-star forward Arrinten Page.

They might not be done either, as five-star center Aaron Bradshaw, currently a Kentucky commit, is represented by Klutch Sports for NIL deals and has been rumored as a potential USC addition if the Wildcats' star big man Oscar Tshiebwe elects to return for a fifth year. Bradshaw is ranked as Rivals' No. 2 recruit, right behind Collier.

All of that talent will be in addition to returning starters Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan. Ellis led the team in scoring last year, while Morgan and Johnson both made the Pac-12 All-Defensive team.