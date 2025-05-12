Dodgers' Dave Roberts rips Rockies for firing Bud Black: 'I don't think Casey Stengel could change the outcome of that ballclub'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wasn't happy with the Colorado Rockies firing skipper Bud Black on Sunday.

In Roberts' view, the Rockies' failures fall more on ownership than on his former mentor.

"I'm bummed. I'm disappointed. I don't think Casey Stengel could change the outcome of that ballclub," Roberts told reporters on Sunday, <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.latimes.com/sports/story/2025-05-12/bud-black-rockies-fired-dodgers-angels-dave-roberts-mike-scioscia">via the Los Angeles Times</a>.

"That's not the manager's fault," he added. "Obviously, they felt they needed a change in voice or direction, but for me, there's not many people that are better than Buddy Black. It's very disappointing. It's certainly not his doing."

Roberts likely feels particularly strong about Black because he coached under him with the San Diego Padres from 2011-15, first serving as first base coach on the staff before moving to bench coach. The Padres didn't have a winning record during those five seasons on Black's staff, but Roberts went from there to taking the job as Dodgers manager.

Black was dismissed after the Rockies went 7-33 to begin the 2025 season, putting them on pace to break the modern era record for most losses in a single MLB season (121), set last year by the Chicago White Sox. Colorado is also progressing toward its seventh consecutive losing season and third with 100 or more losses.

All of that happened under Black's tenure, which began with the 2017 season. The Rockies finished with winning records during Black's first two seasons and qualified for the MLB postseason as a wild card. Yet the team hadn't won more than 74 games for the past six seasons.

However, as Roberts pointed out, few managers — even one who won 1,905 games and nine World Series championships like Stengel — could succeed with the roster that the Rockies' front office and ownership have assembled.

A bad team typically has young talent that can develop. But Colorado's minor league system ranks 18th out of baseball's 30 organizations, according to MLB.com. The payroll carries a seven-year, $182 million pact for Kris Bryant, who's played only 170 games in his four seasons with the Rockies and has a degenerate lumbar condition that recently required surgery.

As Dodgers manager, Roberts has capitalized on the Rockies' ineptitude. During his 10 years with Los Angeles, the Dodgers have gone 103-51 versus Colorado, including 3-0 this season. Those three wins against the Rockies this season arguably righted the Dodgers' season after they lost six of nine games in early April.

Warren Schaeffer was named the Rockies' interim manager, moving up from third base coach. He'll get an opportunity to improve on Colorado's .331 winning percentage versus the Dodgers beginning with a three-game series at Coors Field from June 24-26.