Dodgers' Freddie Freeman undergoes surgery on right ankle, expected to participate in spring training

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent surgery on the right ankle he injured at the end of the regular season and played on throughout the postseason, the team announced on Thursday.

The procedure involved "debridement and the removal of loose bodies," according to the Dodgers' statement. Freeman is expected to be ready for baseball activities by spring training. But his offseason training might be affected as he recovers.

Freeman, 35, sustained the injury while running out a ground ball and trying to avoid a tag during the Dodgers' Sept. 26 win over the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles clinched the National League West with the victory and finished with the best record in MLB on its way to winning the World Series.

The 15-year veteran missed the Dodgers' final three regular season games to stay behind and get treatment on the ankle. But he returned to play in the NLDS opener versus the Padres despite the ankle requiring hours of pregame treatment, batting practice and infield work while clearly affecting him on the field. Freeman played in 13 of the Dodgers' 16 postseason games.

Despite the injury—in addition to dealing with broken rib cartilage—Freeman hit four home runs with a 1.364 OPS in the World Series and was named MVP of the five-game set. He was the first player ever to hit a home run in each of the first four games of a World Series and tied a record with 12 RBI.

For the 2024 season, Freeman appeared in 147 games and batted .282 with an .854 OPS, 35 doubles, 22 home runs and 89 RBI.