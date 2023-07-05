Dodgers P Dustin May to undergo flexor tendon surgery, likely done for year

Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-3 during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Los Angeles, - May 17: Starting pitcher Dustin May #85 of the Los Angeles Dodger throws to the plate against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

The hits keep coming to the Los Angeles Dodgers' pitching depth.

A day after placing ace Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with shoulder soreness, the team announced starting pitcher Dustin May will undergo surgery on his right elbow to repair his flexor tendon. The procedure, performed by surgeon Neal ElAttrache, will almost certainly end May's season.

Dustin May will undergo right elbow surgery to repair the flexor tendon on July 18 in Los Angeles. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the procedure. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 5, 2023

May first hit the IL in May with what the team called a flexor pronator strain. Apparently, the issue was worse than previously though.

While May wasn't actively playing for the Dodgers, the prospect of his return during the second half of the season was a significant reason to be optimistic about their chances to win the National League West and more. In nine starts this year, May posted a 2.63 ERA, 0.938 WHIP, 34 strikeouts and 16 walks across 48 innings.

Injuries have been a significant issue for the flamethrowing right-hander, as he missed much of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow. Now, his elbow is again going under the knife.