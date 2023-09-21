Dodgers-Tigers game briefly delayed due to giant bubble, loose goose

Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles, CA - September 20: A bird flies through the stadium in the seventh inning of a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images) (MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-Ne/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

Major League Baseball games have been delayed for many different reasons over the years: Weather, overly-served fans running onto the field and random animals escaping capture are just a few that we can name.

But Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium we witnessed a bubble — yes, a bubble — briefly causing a pause to the Dodgers-Tigers game in the top of the third inning. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Stop on your right foot, don’t forget it!



A bubble delay at Dodger Stadium. 🫧 pic.twitter.com/zzSHJrjbF4 — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2023

"What do we got? There's something hovering over the field," said Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis just before the bubble burst.

"Was that a giant bubble?," asked analyst Jessica Mendoza.

While funny in the end, you could understand the confusion at first with an unknown object hovering around the field. Some, like Mendoza, might have thought it was a drone. Others might have been wondering if the Houston Astros were doing a little advanced "scouting."

Fortunately, it was none of that, and thank you to Dodgers outfielder James Outman for the confirmation that what we were actually seeing was simply a bubble.

The unusual activity continued after the bubble drama came to an end. In the bottom of the seventh inning, David Peralta's foul ball nearly took out a goose that was flying around trying to enjoy the game as part of the 42,635 in attendance. The near-miss spooked the bird, who then took a couple of laps much to the delight of the crowd.

We fly high, no lie, you know this, Birdin’. 🐦 pic.twitter.com/mhH3sgqPqN — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2023

Now, you might be wondering if that was the same goose who took a seat on the Dodger Stadium field during Game 2 of last season's NLDS between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Well, probably not, as the Los Angeles Audubon Society noted previously that the greater white-fronted goose are usually spotted around LA during fall as they migrate south for winter.

After all the distractions they did play baseball, and it was the Tigers who were victorious, 4-2, snapping the Dodgers' five-game winning streak.