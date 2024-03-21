Draft Deep Dive QBs: Is Caleb Williams really that guy? What about Maye, Daniels, McCarthy?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The Yahoo Fantasy pod is officially diving into draft season coverage. Every Thursday until the draft, Charles McDonald will be joining the show to break down the class at each skill position. We start, of course, with QBs. Matt Harmon and McDonald dissect the top prospects in this year's class as well as guys to know on day two and three.

Harmon breaks down the prospects into 4 categories this year: The top 3, the potential first round enigma, wild card QBs and guys to know on day two-three. The two start with the top 3 and Caleb Williams. McDonald shares what makes Williams the surefire No. 1 prospect and what his fit looks like with the Chicago Bears.

The two then discuss Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels and explain why their success in the NFL could be drastically dependent on where they land. Harmon and McDonald then deep dive on JJ McCarthy and what makes him the lightning rod prospect of 2024.

The two end the show by looking at Michael Penix and Bo Nix, two guys who could find their way into the first round but likely should go on day two.

1:10 - Draft Season Programming note: Mock Draft Mondays debut next week!

6:10 - Mike Williams goes to Jets... is this the most 'all-in' team ever?

12:20 - 2024 QB Draft class as a whole

16:40 - Draft Deep Dive: Caleb Williams

29:11 - Draft Deep Dive: Drake Maye

38:53 - Draft Deep Dive: Jayden Daniels

47:45 - Draft Deep Dive: JJ McCarthy

54:15 - Draft Deep Dive: Michael Penix + Bo Nix

1:03:45 - Late round QBs to know

